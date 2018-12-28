Goodfellas star Frank Adonis dies

Hollywood star Frank Adonis, famed for his roles in the iconic film Goodfellas, has died.

The 83-year-old actor passed away at his Las Vegas home on Wednesday night after battling multiple health issues in recent years.

Best known for his roles in some of Martin Scorsese's most iconic films, he accumulated 40 acting credits during his career, which spanned 47 years.

The veteran actor had been on dialysis and a ventilator for the past nine days, with his family reportedly wanting to wait until after Christmas to take him off it.

"He will be missed. He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend," his wife Denise told TMZ.

Frank Adonis: 1935-2018. Picture: Ron Galella

Born Frank Testaverde Scioscia, the Italian-American actor played Anthony Stabile in Goodfellas in 1990. Scorsese apparently liked the way Adonis auditioned for the role, saying he was meant for it.

Over the years, he also appeared in the films Raging Bull (1980), Casino (1995), Wall Street (1987) and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994). His latest film was in 2010 called The Trouble with Cali.

Fans have taken to social media to post tributes and share their favourite Adonis films.

A close friend, Phil Castellano, affectionately referred to Frank as "Cheech."

"In his last few months he suffered like an animal," Castellano wrote on Facebook. "I first met him when I was 3 years old and he was a friend a big brother Uncle Cheech and my lifelong buddy he was older than me but he always treated me like an equal. I will miss him forever. God Rest Your Soul uncle Frankie."

RIP Frank Adonis. One of my favorite scenes in Goodfellas. pic.twitter.com/TLqZjZLASy — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 27, 2018

Frank is survived by his wife, their two children and another daughter from a previous marriage.