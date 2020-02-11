Menu
NEW BUSINESS: Jill Milne outside her new Cooroy cafe, Goodness Gracious Organic and Gluten Free Cafe.
News

‘Goodness Gracious’, there’s a new business in Cooroy

Matt Collins
11th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
COOROY coffee lovers have rejoiced as a new gluten free cafe has come to town.

Owner of Goodness Gracious Organic and Gluten Free Cafe, Jill Milne has been overwhelmed with support since opening the Cooroy store on Wednesday, January 29.

“The town here has been so helpful,” she said.

“There are so many different groups who have come in.”

Like most small businesses starting off, they posted a photo on social media and let their online followers know the Cooroy cafe was now opened.

However, they could not believe the overwhelming response they received.

“Our Facebook just took off,” Ms Milne said.

“We had over 25,000 engagements on the post.”

This is the second cafe Ms Milne has set up on the Sunshine Coast with her daughter Sam.

Their Yandina cafe has been a popular stop for residents and visitors for many years.

She said opening a second location has meant really knuckling down to make sure neither business suffers.

“So far it’s been pretty good,” Ms Milne said.

“It is long hours but it’s going to get better.”

Their Yandina coffee shop will continue to look after the community until January next year.

The Goodness Gracious Organic and Gluten Free Cafe in Cooroy is located at 13 Garnet St, Cooroy.

