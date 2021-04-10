‘Goodnight Phil’: World mourns late Duke

Flowers Laid at Windsor Castle in Tribute to Late Prince Philip

News outlets across the world have responded to Prince Philip's death, showing just how many lives Britain's longest-serving consort touched.

The Duke of Edinburgh's death was the top story for publishers from France to China to Russia, as journalists reported on the sad news.

"Le Prince est mort", reported French daily Liberation, with a poignant black-and-white photo of the Duke giving a wave.

"Goodnight Phil," said Britain's The Sun, while China Daily's top headline was: "Britain's Prince Philip has died."

'Goodnight Phil': Front page of Britain's The Sun.

Canada’s CBC responds to Prince Philip's death.

The Japan Times summed up the Duke as ‘outspoken and irascible’.

The news of the Queen’s consort’s death was also top news in China.

‘Prince Philip is dead’ reports Suddeutsche Zeitung, one of the largest daily newspapers in Germany.

Spain’s El Pais reported that ‘A stateless aristocrat, he renounced his history and surname to consolidate the House of Windsor’.

German national daily newspaper Die Welt said: ‘Farewell to a royal provocateur’.

Greek daily Kathimerini also paid tribute to the royal’s long life.

Russian broadsheet Izvestia called the Duke ‘A real prince’.

Canada's CBC said the 99-year-old was "more than a 'strength and stay'" for his wife, the Queen.

The Japan Times encapsulated the prince's unapologetic personality with the headline: "Outspoken and irascible, Prince Philip was a fierce defender of the crown."

France’s Le Monde said Prince Philip had a ‘complex personality’.

Greek daily Kathimerini also paid tribute to the royal's long life. The prince was born in Greece on June 10, 1921.

The Buenos Aires Times in Argentina and Izvestia daily newspaper in Russia also splashed with the news of the royal's death at Windsor Castle.

