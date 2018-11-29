Goodwill ablaze at Christmas

LOCAL volunteer firefighters were kept busy on Tuesday afternoon, but all for a good cause.

Tinbeerwah and District Rural Fire Brigade held its annual Christmas Food Run in conjunction with the local Salvation Army.

First officer Ines Burkardt said the evening was a great success and it was all thanks to the generous residents.

"It went wonderfully,” she said.

"The vans were full of goodies, so there are a lot of people who have been helped this festive season.

"The Salvation Army were stoked.”

This was the first time the Christmas convoy went through the Cooroibah area, after their rural brigade merged with Tinbeerwah earlier this year.

"There was amazing support for the Cooroibah area,” Ms Burkardt said.

Noosa Salvation Army administration assistant Evelyn Charles said they were extremely grateful for the donations and work of the rural fireys.

"We have been blown away with the generosity of the community,” Ms Charles said.

"We more than doubled what was received last (year).

"We'll be able to help so many people by making hampers.”

Ms Charles said they received enough supplies to fill 12 large trestle tables and the hampers would go to local families doing it tough over Christmas.

"It gives us a great burst of what we need at this time to help those in the community,” she said.

The Salvation Army rely on support to make Christmas more cheerful for families in hardship during the festive season and Ms Charles said it would be impossible to do alone.

"Without the rural fireys and community coming on board, there is no way we would be able to do it.

"It is really fantastic what they do and Ines is just fanatic at organising everything.”

Ms Burkardt said it was a wonderful cause and while the fireys put a lot of work into the event, it was the community that really made it happen.

"We thank all the people in the community for their support in helping those in need,” Ms Burkardt said.