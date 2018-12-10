Google employee ‘found dead at desk’

Google employee Scott Krulcik was found dead at his desk at the company’s New York headquarters. Picture: LinkedIn

A "vibrant" Google software engineer was found dead inside the tech giant's New York headquarters, according to police.

According to the New York Post, a cleaner found 22-year-old Scott Krulcik unconscious at his desk on the sixth floor of the company's Manhattan headquarters, police sources said.

Paramedics tried to perform CPR, but to no avail. Krulcik was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body did not show any signs of trauma, and there did not appear to be criminality involved, authorities said. The New York coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

Krulcik did not have a history of medical conditions or substance abuse problems, police sources said.

Neighbours were stunned to hear of his death.

"Oh my gosh. That's so sad. I ran into him from time to time in the hallway," one resident reportedly told the New York Post. "He looked just like he did in his photos. Such a nice young, vibrant man."

Krulcik reportedly lived with a flatmate, who was also said to work at Google, in Manhattan's exclusive West Village neighbourhood.

"They were like two peas in a pod," another neighbour said.

"They were like two peas in a pod," another neighbour said.

Krulcik joined Google as a software engineering intern in May 2016 while he was still at university, according to his personal website.

He did work experience at the company again the following year before reportedly joining the company full-time.

Social media profiles show Krulcik was outspoken and intellectually curious about a broad range of topics from the intersection of tech and public policy to local issues.

And he was close with his family too, his tweets show.

"2018 was my weirdest year on @spotify yet!! Can't wait for what I find in 2019: D," he wrote, with a photo of his top-streamed songs of the year, including John Denver's "Rainbows."

"I blame John Denver on my mum - she played him every day while borrowing my google home for a couple months," Krulcik wrote last Thursday.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.