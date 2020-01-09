Gordon Ramsay dishes out bushfire support

Gordon Ramsay is auctioning off a private lunch for two in a bid to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief appeal. Picture: Supplied

CELEBRITY chef Gordon Ramsay is the latest big name to dish out support for the Australian bushfire relief appeal.

The multi-Michelin star chef is auctioning an exclusive private lunch for two guests in Melbourne on Monday to raise funds for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

He says the funds would go directly to communities affected by the devastating fires ravaging the country.

A proposed launch for his book 'Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious Summer Book Party' hosted by publishers Hachette Australia was quickly converted into a fundraiser this week due to the unfolding bushfire crisis.

Ramsay has instead volunteered to host the intimate lunch to help do his bit to raise much-need funds.

"Watching the bushfires in Australia has been absolutely devastating and heartbreaking," Ramsay said.

"Since landing in this amazing country, I've seen first hand the hard work and dedication every Australian is putting forward to help those affected. That's why I'm giving you and guest a once in a lifetime experience to help all those affected by these horrific event. Stay strong Australia, my heart is with you."

The live bid is currently at $6100