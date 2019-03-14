Ramsay’s ‘revolting’ vegan dish blasted

People have got beef with this vegan dish.

Gordon Ramsay has added a Vegan Sunday Roast to his London restaurant's menu - and it's getting mixed reviews.

The fiery chef known for his brash personality and loud opinions has frequently decried veganism in the past, saying he was allergic to vegans and claiming to be part of "PETA," which he defined as "People Eating Tasty Animals", Fox News reports.

But now it seems the celebrity chef is coming around with the addition of the meat-free roast.

On Twitter, Ramsay posted a video of the vegan dish, which looks like a loaf of vegetables wrapped in dough and topped with a gravy-like sauce.

Since posting, the tweet has been viewed over 700K times, including by Piers Morgan - another outspoken celeb against the vegan lifestyle.

Oh FFS, Ramsay... not you as well? This looks utterly revolting. 🤮🤮 https://t.co/ODollOx0PF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2019

Others agreed with Morgan's criticisms.

Never seen a roast look less appetising. — TheDynamicHam (@TheDynamicHam) March 10, 2019

Others, though, were more welcoming to Ramsay branching out. Especially PETA.

Yessss! 🙌 We’re so excited to see more vegan choices on the menu 🌱 — PETA (@peta) March 10, 2019

YUM! Looks amazing! 🤤🤤 for everyone complaining that Gordon has made a vegan roast guess what... YOU DONT HAVE TO EAT IT 😃 hope that helps you calm down and not get upset over Gordon catering to everyone ☺️💚 — Leanne 👰🏻💕 (@Lealea2190) March 10, 2019

Gordon Ramsay has yet to respond to the criticism of his vegan dish.

The Sunday roast is sparking a lot of conversation around Ramsay, seeming to put an end to his vegan-shaming ways - even though this is not the first time the chef has offered a vegan option on his menu.

In 2018, Ramsay added vegan pizza to the menu at his London restaurant after appearing on "Masterchef," where he had to create a completely plant-based meal.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission