Sky's the limit for Gytrash

GORDON Richards is hoping Saturday will be the last time we see Gytrash in Adelaide this year.

The Morphettville trainer has Melbourne Spring Carnival plans for the three-year-old, who has created a big impression in just four starts.

"It's all going to be up to him really, we've got a couple of options'' Richards said.

"There is a race at Moonee Valley on grand final eve over 1200m, or a race at Caulfield on the 22nd (of September) over 1000m. I haven't really picked anything out, if he keeps him improving I think he can do anything,'' he said.

Gytrash finished runner-up on debut in February, defeated Dancer's Kin at his next start before chasing home another exciting Adelaide three-year-old Tequila Time at Morphettville in April.

Richards had July's Listed Lightning Stakes in his sights but made the decision to bypass the race when The Everest hopeful and dominant winner Nature Strip accepted for the race.

"The idea was to run in the Lightning but when Nature Strip was definitely coming I decided not to run him and break his heart,'' Richards said.

"I think running second to him was worth $17,000 and he got $18,000 for winning the lesser race that day so it was a no-brainer.''

Bypassing Nature Strip proved the right move with Gytrash winning impressively by 3.5 lengths.

"He was pretty impressive,'' Richards said.

"I guess there is some query about the form out of that race but the time was pretty good and he won very easily.

"But I was left out on a limb as it was a fair way from then to November so we put him out in the paddock for a couple of weeks to freshen up,'' he added.

Richards tasted Group 3 success in Melbourne in 2017, winning the Group 3 Zedative Stakes with another promising three-year-old, Benz.

But the trainer said ytrash, who has already been the subject of significant offers, could be a better prospect.

"Until he beats some decent horses we won't really know,'' Richards added.

"I think he's probably shown me a bit more ability than Benz, I hope I am right.

"I thought this was a nice race for him, it's a pretty good field as it turns out, hopefully he can show us enough Saturday .''

That could include a tilt at the spring's most prestigious sprint for three-year-olds - the $1 million Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington on Derby Day.

"It's definitely available to him, and if he's going well enough we'd have a crack at it for sure,'' Richards said.

"He'll only have a couple of runs this campaign, we want to have him back here for the nice three-year-old races in Adelaide in the autumn,'' he said.

On Friday afternoon, Ladbrokes' fixed-odds betting had Gytrash a $3.30 second favourite behind Golden Halo ($2.25) for Saturday's The NJT Handicap (1100m) at Morphettville on Saturday.