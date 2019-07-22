Got a spare $1.8m lying around?

RCQ general manager Justin Stainton, Settler's Cove's Shannon Gillard and Dane Larcombe, and RCQ's Gary White at the site development.

GOT a spare $1.8 million lying around - or maybe $3.9m for a penthouse?

That's the entry price for the exclusive $400 million Settler's Cove Stage 4 project, which will be ready for you to move into in early 2021.

But it's owner-occupier only, so no absentee landlords doing the Airbnb shuffle, thanks.

Cape Bouvard Developments spokesman Shannon Gillard said Stage 4 was another partnership with RCQ Construction over the last 13 years of the Settler's Cove development in Noosa Heads.

And whatever is happening elsewhere in the nation's property market, they don't apply in Noosa, Mr Gillard said.

"The uptake's quite strong with 30 per cent sold,” he said of pre-sale interest.

"They range from 215 square metres to 260, with very expensive balconies, setting the benchmark for quality today.”

About 70 per cent of enquiries and sales are from Noosa, with some from southern states and New Zealand, he said.

"But the Noosa 'baby boomer' demographic is very much our market,” Mr Gillard said.

"They've picked up the apartments in the past, and re-sale is very strong in Settler's Cove.

"This is specifically an owner-occupier development, which is very much a key element for purchases; they're exclusive, private.”

Mr Gillard said the apartments had a western orientation "and level four has beautiful penthouses across the top with outlooks across the nature reserve and water glimpses”.

External view and vista from Lumina Residences, Settler's Cove.

The development features a resort-style lap pool, barbecue areas and privacy, along with secure parking.

He said Noosa was "retaining some of the strongest sales in the country at present”.

"The pricing [for these], there's no signs of pulling back,” Mr Gillard said.

The project sits on 36 hectares overlooking Noosa River with half of the site provided back to Noosa Council as a conservation-protected zone.

