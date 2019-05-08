Government plans to target militant farm protests

NOOSA primary producers would be enjoy greater protection from radical protesters under a returned Liberal and Nationals government, according to Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien said farmers in Wide Bay needed protection from extreme activists who are targeting their homes, businesses and families.

"Wide Bay is a vital part of Australia's food bowl, and our farmers should not be subjected to the illegal invasion of their property and their privacy,” he said.

"The use of personal information like names and addresses to incite people to break the law is just not on and there must be consequences for this extreme behaviour. We need to take strong measures to protect our farmers and agriculture industry, and ensure these activists feel the full force of the law.

"As a society we don't tolerate people's homes being invaded, and we shouldn't tolerate family farms and agricultural enterprises from being unlawfully invaded either.”

He said if re-elected, the Morrison Government will pass laws which will ensure that illegal activity is punishable by up to 12 months' imprisonment, but there will be exemptions such as those for bona-fide journalists and whistleblowers.

"I know that the overwhelming majority of farmers and primary producers do the right thing and care for their animals humanely,” the MP said.