State president of Rural Fire Brigade Ian Pike and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington join Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and the hard working fire fighters and SES volunteers.
State president of Rural Fire Brigade Ian Pike and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington join Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and the hard working fire fighters and SES volunteers.
News

Governor praises firies and community during Noosa visit

Matt Collins
19th Feb 2020 1:05 PM
DURING his recent Noosa visit, Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey had nothing but praise for our hardworking firefighters and the many other people who helped tirelessly during this Summer's fires.

Along with Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, his excellency Governor de Jersey and wife Kaye attended various Noosa groups to acknowledge the unwavering efforts of so many.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey speaks with media at the Noosa Fire Station.
Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey speaks with media at the Noosa Fire Station.

He met with some of the victims of the fire who lost their houses and paid special mention to their strong will and determination.

"They showed great stoicism and resilience," he said.

"Uncomplaining and just getting on with life and adjusting to their new housing situations and expressing great gratitude for those who helped."

State president of Rural Fire Brigade Ian Pike and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington join Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and the hard working fire fighters and SES volunteers.
State president of Rural Fire Brigade Ian Pike and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington join Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and the hard working fire fighters and SES volunteers.

During his visit, his excellency spoke with residents and staff at Carramar aged care accommodation who were evacuated as a precaution during the fires.

He acknowledged the professionalism of the Carramar staff members during the fires.

"It was a great example of the passion of this community which showed through quite strongly, if not stoutly, during the fire emergency," Governor de Jersey said.

Following his speech, he met with residents and gifted four centenarians with rare Queensland Governor coins.

 

Queensland Governor General Paul de Jersey with centenarian Des Anderson at Carramar aged care.
Queensland Governor General Paul de Jersey with centenarian Des Anderson at Carramar aged care.

In front of a packed house at the Noosa Heads Fire Station, Governor de Jersey praised the firefighters and SES volunteers for their tremendous work during the Peregian fires and more recently with the floods.

"Thank you all, on behalf of the Queensland people, for your sterling efforts protecting life and property during last year's bushfires - not once, but twice in this region alone," he said.

"We extend our gratitude to everyone, especially the SES, who provided assistance over the past week, too, following heavy rain."

While speaking about the firefighters, a humbled Governor de Jersey recognised their bravery and selflessness.

"Without fear they put themselves on the line to serve their communities and those people who are in situations of distress," he said.

"There is a reason firefighters and other emergency services constantly rank near the top of lists of Australia's most trusted professions," he said.

