Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Crime

GP found guilty of sexual assault

by Cheryl Goodenough
28th Nov 2019 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female patient during a consultation.

Ramin Harirchian, 51, touched the 26-year-old patient's vagina when she saw him about diarrhoea, vomiting and weight loss issues at a medical centre in Brisbane in October 2018.

Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

Harirchian was originally charged with rape and sexual assault but the rape charge was amended during the trial to one of sexual assault and Harirchian was discharged on the original sexual assault charge.

The Brisbane District Court jury handed down a guilty verdict on the remaining sexual assault charge today.

The woman told the trial Harirchian touched her vagina but she moved away before his fingers penetrated her.

She said he put his fingers in his mouth afterwards.

While defence barrister Joshua Jones said there was no evidence to support the woman's story, crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said it was not unusual for there to be one version against another in a sexual assault that usually involved only two people.

court crime doctor ramin harirchian sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman injured in multi-car crash at intersection

        premium_icon Woman injured in multi-car crash at intersection

        Breaking Paramedics are assessing three patients after the crash about 7am

        Architect claims Sekisui would complement landscape

        premium_icon Architect claims Sekisui would complement landscape

        Environment Sekisui House development would give a “heightened appreciation”

        Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

        premium_icon Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

        News Noosa Council looks for a parking barrier to ease road congestion.

        Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        premium_icon Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        News But CEO Bernard Smith says Gympie council has eye on return to surplus sooner than...