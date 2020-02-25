Grab your work gear: it’s Clean Up Australia Day

Clean Up Australia Day is on Sunday and there are 22 registered sites around Noosa where you can lend a hand.

THIS Sunday, March 1 is Clean Up Australia Day.

And there are 22 registered sites around the Shire where you can lend a helping hand.

All Hinterland towns are involved including Boreen Point, Kin Kin, Cooran, Pomona and Cooroy with sites also located in Tewantin, Sunshine, Peregian and Castaways beaches as well as Sunrise shops and at the ferry if you are heading to the Noosa North Shore.

Community organisations will also be out in force once again with Bushcare, sporting, community and school groups cleaning up parks and reserves, Teewah residents cleaning up the beach and bush, and the 4WD club targeting illegal dumping sites in forests.

Beach clean ups are also happening as part of the Festival of Surfing and at Noosa Spit in the afternoon.

Locally, the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association (NICA) has 22 registered sites around the Noosa Biosphere where residents can get involved.

NICA chair Bruce Hallett said he hopes to continue the focus on cleaning up sites along the Noosa River, and ridding the river of rubbish.

“NICA and many others continue cleaning up the Noosa river, wetlands, and creeks, and helping to maintain and enhance the health and natural amenity of our waterways, and have done for well over the past decade.

“The lower river, estuary and lakes are the central components of Noosa’s urban biosphere, and need our care and attention.”

Volunteer co-ordinator Joe Jurisevic and NICA manager Gil Studdock are calling on that strong sense of Noosa spirit to be reflected once again in strong volunteer numbers participating in Australia’s biggest community event.

“As this year’s theme states, it is time to Step Up to Clean Up our parks, creeks, rivers, beaches, bushland and streets,” Mr Jurisevic said.

“As Noosa locals treasure the environment in which we live, I am sure that everyone is aware of an area that could benefit on Clean Up Australia Day.

“NICA volunteers have cleaned up over 100 tonnes of rubbish across the shire over the past 10 years as part of Clean Up Australia Day.”

All volunteers registered at Noosa sites will go into the draw for prizes generously donated by The Sofitel Noosa and Peppers Resort and Spa.

The Noosa Clean Up Day is supported by Cleanaway and Allcott Hire to ensure that all the waste is disposed of properly.

All volunteers are welcome to join the lunch at Noosaville Lions Park provided by the Noosa Lions Club after the event or at one of the barbecues being hosted at some of the other sites.

So put on a hat, grab your gloves and bring a water bottle, from 8am on Sunday, March 1.