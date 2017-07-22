21°
Gracing markets with her singing

Peter Gardiner | 21st Jul 2017 7:55 AM
IN TUNE: Noosa's Grace Burroughs singing up plenty of support for refugee children.
IN TUNE: Noosa's Grace Burroughs singing up plenty of support for refugee children. Contributed

KEEP an ear out for a busking 10-year-old Grace Burroughs at Sunday week's Noosa Farmer markets - you could be listening to a real star of theatre in the making.

The Good Shepherd Lutheran College student has already performed in Oliver as Frankie in Fagan's Gang, Sandy in Grease and Owl in the musical version of Winnie the Pooh.

And already her heart and her voice are in the right place as she performs for the college's charity Gifts of Grace which helps refugee kids in Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.

"I feel like I'm really lucky that I can have a house when there's lots of children from poorer countries who don't have much money,” Grace said. On her first outing at the markets the other Sunday she earned her more than $200 in just two hours Grace's mother Angelika said she was "very excited to donate it all to Gifts of Grace”.

Grace said: "I was really happy with that. When I'm older I want to go to London as an actor.

"I'd like to play Eliza from My Fair Lady.”

Angelika said Grace loves musical theatre and has been studying singing, ballet, piano and acting since she was a six-year-old.

"She is quite shy and that's why she decided to start busking to build up her confidence,” her mum said and it has obviously worked.

"She enjoys every opportunity to perform.

"She has already won the second place in a busking championship last month as well as singing on local radio and winning singing eisteddfods.

"Grace is working towards her biggest dream to became a musical theatre actress,” Angelika said.

"Grace has inspired by her singing teacher Debra Cassey who shares her passion and love of singing.”

So why not head down to support Grace's good will?

Peter Gardiner

Noosa News

