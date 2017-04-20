26°
Graduates launch health careers in Cooroy

Amber Macpherson | 20th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
FEARLESS FOURSOME: USC graduates Alanah Davies, Samantha Storey, Catherine Moyes and Elise Wright.
FEARLESS FOURSOME: USC graduates Alanah Davies, Samantha Storey, Catherine Moyes and Elise Wright.

THREE university graduates have chosen Cooroy as the place to begin rewarding careers in occupational therapy.

University of the Sunshine Coast 2016 graduates Catherine Moyes, Alanah Davies and Elise Wright recently joined USC 2012 graduate Samantha Storey as occupational therapy staff at Cooroy's Eden Rehabilitation Hospital, where they assist patients recovering from serious accidents and injuries to regain independence.

The foursome works within a wider team of doctors, nurses and allied health specialists at Eden, which runs both an inpatient service and a day therapy program.

USC Occupational Therapist Practice education coordinator Penny Taylor said the four graduates had made the most of every opportunity throughout their time at university.

"They were all extremely engaged students and I'm sure that will carry over to how they care for their patients,” she said.

"As graduates, I believe they could have gone anywhere, so it's very satisfying that they've chosen to build their careers on the Sunshine Coast.

"We've got great local relationships that provide a really diverse range of placement opportunities, so graduates are well prepared to apply for local jobs.”

Samantha, who is employed as a senior occupational therapist at the hospital, said the USC graduates were all motivated by the opportunity to make practical differences to their patients' lives.

"We work with a huge variety of patients here at Eden, including people recovering from neurological conditions like a stroke, Parkinson's disease or acquired brain injury,” she said.

"There's also a focus on orthopaedic conditions, including recovery from spinal surgery and hip and knee replacements.

"Working with other USC graduates is great.

"Eden is a great place for us to progress as clinicians.”

Topics:  cooroy eden graduates health care occupational therapy ot univeristy of the sunshine coast

