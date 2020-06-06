Graffiti brothers charged after Noosa rampage, photos

Two brothers have been charged for a number of offences after allegedly damaging public property with graffiti throughout Noosa Shire.

Noosa Heads Police have charged two brothers for multiple graffiti offences at locations including bus stops and other public property along the David Low Way at Orealla Cres, Sunshine Beach and Peregian Beach.

Noosa Council reported the graffiti to police and investigations led to the arrest of a twenty-year-old Caboolture man for eight counts of wilful damage (graffiti) at Sunrise Beach and Peregian.

His older brother, 22, was charged with one count of wilful damage for an offence at Sunrise Beach.

Police will allege the pair used spray paint to graffiti public property including bus stops, footpaths, and other infrastructure.

The brothers will appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 18 2020.