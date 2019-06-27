Graffitist gets nabbed again

A SIXTEEN-year-old Noosaville youth has been prosecuted with multiple offences allegedly committed across Noosa Waters over the last few weeks.

An investigation by Noosa general duties officers and Child Protection detectives resulted in the youth being charged with wilfully damaging an ambulance along with council property.

He was further charged with Enter Premises and Commit an Indictable Offence, Possess Knife in a Public Place and Obstructing Police and will appear in the Maroochydore Children's Court on July 10.

The same youth was also prosecuted by police four weeks ago for multiple offences of graffiti caused to public property across Noosa Waters in recent weeks.

Detectives from the Noosa Heads Child Protection Unit worked with the youth in identifying multiple instances of graffiti caused by him.

In turn he was referred to the Graffiti Diversion Program whereby youths are tasked with cleaning graffiti from public areas as an alternative to the youth justice system.

It is hoped by having the youth clean up graffiti it acts as a deterrent for further offending.

Police are appreciative of the excellent assistance provided by the residents of Noosa Waters during this investigation.