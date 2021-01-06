Menu
The music industry’s night of nights will no longer take place later this month as scheduled after LA surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Music

Grammys postponed amid virus spike

by Jessica Napoli, Fox News
6th Jan 2021 9:42 AM

The 2021 Grammy Awards has been postponed until March after a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Grammys were originally scheduled to take place January 31 at the Staples Centre in LA.

RELATED: Awkward Grammys moment we all missed

Singer Dua Lipa is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. Picture: AAP Image
Los Angeles County, the current epicentre of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,850 COVID-19 deaths. It accounts for 40 per cent of the total deaths in California, which has recorded more than 27,000 deaths.

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state's 40 million residents. County health officials fear surges from gatherings during Christmas and New Year's Eve.

RELATED: Star slams 'corrupt' Grammys: 'You owe me'

 

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyoncé is the leading contender, with nine nominations.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, Renée Zellweger, Billie Eilish and her producer-brother Finneas also scored nominations. First-time nominees include The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Blue Ivy Carter.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced here with permission

 

Originally published as Grammys postponed amid virus spike

