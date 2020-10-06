Gran leaves hospital in ‘disgusting’ state

WARNING: Graphic images

When a Sydney grandma checked out of Hornsby Hospital last week she was left with horrific injuries including two black eyes, bruises and cuts down her arm.

Because the 83-year-old - known as Mrs B - suffers from dementia, she has no recollection of what happened to her inside the hospital.

But when her family came to pick her up after a routine assessment, they were left stunned. They found her covered in bruises to her face and neck and suffering from large cuts to her left arm.

2GB host Ray Hadley, who was sent pictures of the injuries and has been a friend of Mrs B for 20 years, said nobody from the hospital in Sydney's northwest contacted the family to let them know of Mrs B's condition.

He said the hospital told the family, five days after she was released, that the injuries were a caused by two falls.

News.com.au also understands Mrs B was taking blood thinners and other medication that can bring out bruising.

The explanation did not go down well with Hadley. On his show this morning, he blasted the hospital's explanation for the injuries saying it was "incomprehensible and disgusting".

"When you see the photos you'll be aware that she must have fallen from the first or second storey onto the ground floor," he said. "She couldn't have fallen out of bed to sustain the injuries she sustained.

"You don't get two black eyes, bruising on your neck and skin stripped bare from your arm from falling. That doesn't happen.

"Somebody at that hospital knows what happened, because it can't possibly be the result of a fall."

He did not suggest staff at the hospital mistreated Mrs B, but said that someone needed to be held to account.

He contacted NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard who demanded the hospital investigate.

The police are also investigating but the elderly woman has no memory of the incident to be able to explain what happened to her.

The hospital has been contacted for comment.

