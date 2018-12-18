Grand gift in need of a new home

BITTER SWEET: Cherry Bright is hoping to sell her Steinway grand piano to be with her pregnant daughter, who lives in Africa .

IT IS with a heavy heart that Noosa's own Cherry Bright has decided to sell on of her most sentimental possessions.

Ms Bright's Steinway Grand Piano is looking for a new loving owner as she begins a new stage in her life; grand-motherhood.

"I was given this gift as a wedding present by my late husband John who died of lung cancer five years ago,” Ms Bright said.

"He bought it from a ballet teacher at Doonan.”

The pair were only married one and a half years when John was diagnosed with cancer. He lived only 11 more weeks.

"I am sad to see this memento go but life moves on,” Ms Bright said.

And move on it has.

Her daughter Laura is expecting a baby in April next year - but she is in Africa.

"Laura works in Africa helping to put in clean water and toilets for local villages,” she said.

"She is expecting a baby next April which will mean it's time for grandma to be there for the birth and spend time with the new arrival.”

Ms Bright said she is also looking at the possibility of starting up a school in Tanzania so that she can help the locals as well as be there to support her daughter with the baby.

All her valuables are being sold to help fund the new project.

"If there is someone out there who would like to buy their special person a beautiful Christmas present, this magnificent Steinway Grand Piano is worth serious consideration.”

The 5''10 Steinway Grand was made in 1915 of polished and lacquered walnut coloured Mahogany.

Mr Bright said the piano is in very good condition and lovingly restored and maintained.

So if you want to channel your inner Mozart or know someone looking for a piano, call Ms Bright on 0410573629.