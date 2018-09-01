Grand prix of murals

FAST CAR: Local artist Daniel Hannay (left) commissioned this mural of Finnish Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen for local enthusiast Hans Savimaki.

IT'S LARGER than life and boasts skill and finesse, much like the world of Formula 1.

Now, an industrial wall in Noosaville is home to a 6mx3m mural dedicated to one of the sport's best.

Realistic artist, 21-year-old Daniel Hannay, recently commissioned the epic artwork for local man Hans Savimaki.

"The piece is a tribute to Finnish Formula 1 racer Kimi Raikkonen The Ice Man,” Mr Hannay said.

Fellow Scandinavian Mr Savimaki is a Formula 1 and car enthusiast.

"He is super passionate about F1 and had been searching for someone to commission a mural for him for a while,” Mr Hannay said.

The Finnish term 'Sisu' is also incorporated into the artwork.

"It can be roughly translated into English as strength of will, determination, perseverance and acting rationally in the face of adversity,” he said.

Local artist Daniel Hannay created this mural of Finnish formula one driver Kimi Raikkonen. Contributed

Mr Hannay is a self-taught freelance artist who has a talent and passion for custom street art murals and realistic portraits.

Loving art since he could pick up a pencil, in his early teens, Mr Hannay discovered artistic graffiti, which quickly moved to realism through the inspiration of contemporary artist Mike Dargas.

A mural this size takes time and weather can play a huge factor in the process.

"Humidity and rain can affect the paint,” he said.

"We were getting a bit of rain when I did this one and it took me about three weeks to do.

"For something like this, first I draw up a pre-design so I know the proportions and then I start sketching.

"I used a scissor lift to do this one too.”

Mr Hannay has commissioned several murals in the Noosa region and has recently been working on realistic pet portraiture.

The Ice Man is located at 50 Rene Street, near Blue Plum Japanese Food.