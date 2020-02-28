Menu
SENTENCE APPEAL: Dangerous driver Brandon Pavey-Rees, pictured leaving Maryborough Supreme Court, appealed his manslaughter sentence in the Queensland Court of Appeal. Picture: NRM
News

Grandma killer appeals sentence

Blake Antrobus
28th Feb 2020 4:28 PM
A DANGEROUS driver who killed a grandmother hours after leaving jail has appealed his sentence.

Brandon Pavey-Rees was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in 2018 for the manslaughter of Hervey Bay woman Janet Tucker during a high-speed police chase in 2016.

Ms Tucker was hit and killed by the 23-year-old when his Commodore crossed onto the wrong side of the road at 101km/h.

Pavey-Rees also struck a telephone box and fence, zigzagged through backstreets, fled from police and hit speeds of up to 152km/h.

He had been paroled from prison only that morning.

Janet Tucker was killed by out-of-control driver Brandon Pavey-Rees in Hervey Bay in 2016.
Pavey-Rees appealed his sentence for killing Ms Tucker, telling the Queensland Court of Appeal it was manifestly excessive.

He argued the Maryborough Supreme Court sentencing judge did not consider his "immaturity" and prospects of rehabilitation.

The Court of Appeal rejected his claims, with Justice Catherine Holmes saying the sentence was "plainly within a proper exercise of discretion".

"The sentence of 10 years' imprisonment is a heavy one for someone of his youth," Justice Holmes said.

"But the sentencing judge had regard to all the relevant considerations and made no error as to the facts put before him."

Pavey-Rees was sentenced to 10 years’ jail for the manslaughter of Ms Tucker.
Along with previous convictions for dangerous driving, Pavey-Rees had a dysfunctional upbringing and was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"The driving was the product of the applicant's impulsivity, stupidity and deliberate anti-social conduct," Justice Holmes said.

