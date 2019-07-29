Grandparents celebrated at school event

FAMILY TIME: Eddie, John, Margaret and Jan Connor celebrate Grandparent's Day at St Thomas More.

FAMILY TIME: Eddie, John, Margaret and Jan Connor celebrate Grandparent's Day at St Thomas More. Caitlin Zerafa

GRANDPARENTS took a step back in time as they visited the classroom again, not as students but as very important guests.

St Thomas More students celebrated Grandparent's Day last Friday as a way to recognise the integral role they play in family life.

Assistant principal of religious education Anne-Marie Pitot said Grandparent's Day was a wonderful opportunity to bring families together and is often looked forward to for months in advance.

"The place of grandparents in the life of children is a really significant thing,” Ms Pitot said.

"The great thing is for some children their grandparents live a long way away so people prioritise this date.

"It's in our calender every year so they prioritise to come from interstate or overseas to be here for this time.”

John and Jan Connor came to Noosa to visit grandchildren Eddie in Year 5 and Margaret in Year 3.

"It's always a pleasure to come here and catch up with them,” Mr Connor said.

The family enjoyed sharing time together and the chance to celebrate grandparents.

"We don't often see them, they live in Brisbane, so it's nice,” Eddie said.

Ms Pitot said during the day they held a liturgy, had performances from the school bands and choir, a morning tea and grandparents had the chance to see the work their grandchildren were doing in the classroom.

This week St Thomas More will celebrate Catholic Education Week.

Ms Pitot said Grandparent's Day marked the beginning of their celebrations and the week will focus the values that form the foundation of everyday learning life.

"Catholic education is not just about the child but about the family that sit behind the child,” she said.