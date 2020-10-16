‘Grandstanding’: Police slammed over alleged bikie’s arrest

POLICE have been accused of "grandstanding" and "making a mockery of the court" by the lawyer for an alleged Mongols bikie accused of trafficking drugs.

Richard Kevin Anderson appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday on one count of trafficking.

Anderson's lawyer Michael Gatenby told the court during a bail application: "It's a disgrace he was remanded in custody overnight. It's blatant grandstanding by the police."

Police allege that Anderson trafficked the drug ice and cocaine between August 8 and December 9 last year.

Anderson was sentenced in August for possessing drugs in relation to the same incident.

"It was suggested (the drugs were) for personal possession," Mr Gatenby said.

"And now it's trafficking.

"(Police) have made a complete mockery of the magistrate court."

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said bail was not opposed as long as there were certain conditions.

Magistrate Pam Dowse granted bail on the condition Anderson reside in his Coomera home, report regularly to police and not have contact with five people named in the allegations.

Outside court Mr Gatenby said police had allowed Anderson to plead guilty to possession of a dangerous drug with the same particulars in August this year.

"Police clearly knew that this was a particular when they allowed him to plead guilty to it," he said.

"They should have quite properly charged him in February when they closed the operation."

Mr Gatenby again slammed police for how they handled the incident.

"I think the fact that they called a press conference yesterday to try to put some spurious link to current events is disgraceful and they aught not be engaged in that activity," he said.

"Releasing footage of a man being arrested outside of his home for matters in December aught not to occur and police should look at their current practices."

Anderson's matter will return to court on November 3.

A second alleged Mongol, Tyrone Poole, was also charged on Thursday for habitually consorting. He was released on bail from the Southport Watchhouse on Thursday night.

