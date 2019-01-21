Grant enhances local innovation

HIGH TECH:MP Llew O'Brien presented a funding grant to Gravityfit to help them launch their product to improve sports performance for athletes like Conor Loughnan.

GRAVITYFIT in Peregian Beach can continue their ground-breaking performance-enhancing work thanks to a generous Federal Government grant.

Last Friday Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien presented $478,950 to GravityFit as part of the Accelerating Commercialisation grant.

The money will allow the local company to commercialise production of its range of smart, functional training garments for athletes and astronauts.

Chief executive David Richardson said they could perfect the technology, which was based off 30 years of science.

"This is a very unique performance training garment,” he said.

"It is used by athletes in their training sessions in order to put more gravity sensory information into the body, which then stimulates those deep muscles and stabilises spines and limbs while they are training and gives the body that muscle memory to do that while they perform.”

Mr Richardson said the G Suit could also help prevent sport-related injury.

The suit has been in development stage since 2010, with several years of testing on various athletes.

GravityFit has also worked with NASA.

"We've worked with NASA for a number of years and there is definitely an application to work with astronauts in space to put more gravity into their body,” Mr Richardson said.

Mr O'Brien was pleased to hand out the grant and said the Noosa region was booming with innovation.

"We are really focused on giving this innovative business a hand to get their product into the market so we can boost the economy and create jobs,” he said.

"Peregian is certainly doing all the right things in terms of small business and innovation.”