Grants aimed at local artists

Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow is encouraging young artists to apply for RADF funding.

Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow is encouraging young artists to apply for RADF funding. Caitlin Zerafa

LOCAL artists are being encouraged to apply for Noosa Council's Regional Arts Development Fund.

Councillor and committee chairman Jess Glasgow said with $25,000 available this round it's a great way for up and coming artists to receive a head start.

"It's a great program, particularity if you are young and you want to launch yourself,” he said.

"We've seen some interesting apps in the past and everything from street art to indigenous art and workshops.”

Musicians, film makers, artists and those in theatre can all apply for the grant which in the past has proved beneficial for recipients.

"We have given grants out to places like the Noosa Arts Theatre who have brought in professionals in the field to help educate young actors,” Cr Glasgow said.

The RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Noosa Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

"I encourage all young and aspiring artist to get involved,” Cr Glasgow said.

Applicants have until noon on Wednesday, April 3 to lodge their application.

Visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/council-grants for more information.