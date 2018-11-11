Menu
Queensland Minister for Multicultural Affairs Stirling Hinchliffe.
News

Grants for migrants, refugees

11th Nov 2018 8:00 AM

APPLICATIONS are open for grants up to $40,000 for projects that encourage people from migrant and refugee backgrounds to participate in all Queensland has to offer.

Multicultural Affairs Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program funds community projects that help build a united, harmonious and inclusive Queensland.

"The State Government believes in the benefits of a diverse and inclusive Queensland, and that's what these grants are all about,” he said.

"That's why we've doubled funding for the Celebrating Multicultural Queensland program to $2 million a year for the next three years. There is $300,000 available in this project round, with individual projects eligible to receive up to $40,000.

"Community groups, not-for-profit organisations, sporting clubs, youth groups, P&C associations, and multicultural organisations can all benefit from this great program.”

Previous successful projects include helping bridge the gap to employment, improving language skills to prevent isolation, providing social support through sporting clubs and youth services, and projects to record and preserve histories of migrants and refugees.

Applications are open until December 14; visit www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/cmq-grants.

Noosa News

