Grants, network and nibbles night draws a crowd

Noosa Council’s latest Grants, Network and Nibbles Night was an evening of presentations where community groups could find out about free grants, services and infrastructure available.

“Community group volunteers tell us they really enjoy getting together to talk about common resources and issues, plus it gives them a chance to collaborate,” community development manager Alison Hamblin said.

“It’s also a great opportunity to get tips on writing grant applications as well as find out about other useful websites for finding grants.”

It’s the sixth time the council has hosted the event, and Ms Hamblin said it’s consistently well-attended.

“Each of the presenters has three minutes to speak about what they can offer, so it’s a very fast-paced and informative night.”

This time eight presenters spoke, including representatives from Australian Sports Foundation, Gambling Community Benefit Fund, Department of Housing and Public Works, ID Profile and Noosa Council.

“Other speakers were from the Department of Environment and Health, Regional Art Development Fund and Energies Efficient Community Program,” Ms Hamblin said.

For more information visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/funding-grants or phone (07) 5329 6437.