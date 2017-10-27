News

Grants to increase safety

MEMBER for Fairfax Ted O'Brien has announced community groups can apply for financial grants to reduce risks associated with "racial or religious intolerance”.

Organisations and local councils can now apply for up to $1 million in funding to buy and install extra security measures such as fixed or mobile CCTV cameras, security lighting and bollards.

Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien said the grants were part of the Federal Government's Safer Communities Fund.

"We know there is nothing more important than ensuring our families, our neighbours and local communities are safe,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I would like to encourage any community groups on the Sunshine Coast that may be considering a safety project to apply for a grant.

"These grants will help to address any public security risks that may be associated with racial or religious intolerance.

"One hundred per cent of project costs are covered by the government and grants can be up to $1 million, which is great news for organisations with limited budgets. Potentially, the successful applicants would not have to use any of their own money.”

Applications for the Safer Communities Fund round two are open now until November 14.

