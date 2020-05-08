GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

BODYBUILDER, former Arthur Gorrie prison guard and soldier Daniel Jared Arriagada will serve his sentence in the community for child pornography crimes.

Arriagada was sentenced to a jail term for possession of awful sexual images but will serve it from his home by way of an Intensive Corrections Order.

Last week he received a suspended 2 ½ year jail term for trafficking in steroids.

This week the 30-year-old personal trainer pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to knowingly being in possession of child exploitation material.

The offences included images of toddlers in explicit sexual acts - described by a judge as "horrific".

The Crown prosecution charge relates to offences on December 6, 2018. Police and Crime and Corruption Commission investigators found child pornography in images and videos on five electronic devices in Arriagada's home at Leichhardt. This included two mobile phones, a laptop and two hard drives.

The images of abuse, ranging from babies to young girls, were classified using the Interpol baseline system.

The court heard Arriagada blamed his offending on the breakdown of a relationship, at the same time he was involved in a three-man syndicate selling steroids while employed at an Ipswich gym.

Prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Arriagada recently engaged with a psychologist, with no evidence he was suffering mental health issues at the time.

Ms Robinson said the images and videos was largely in the category 1 (worst) in a new system scale and included infants.

The Crown sought for Arriagada to spend actual time in jail and that the overall sentence be not less than 15 months.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the written submission before defence barrister Scott Neaves included an option for Arriagada to be sentenced to a 12 month Intensive Corrections Order to be served in the community.

He said such an intensive supervised order had merit and likely proved more onerous for Arriagada.

Mr Neaves said if Arriagada was sent into jail for a short time with a suspended sentence he would then be released without supervision.

He said Arriagada was employed and it had been 18 months since the child exploitation offences, and he wanted to maintain his progress with the psychologist.

"An Intensive Corrections Order is the most appropriate order for Mr Arriagada in recognising his criminality and also in progressing him," Mr Neaves said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the offence carried a maximum penalty of 14 years jail.

He said the exploitation images found stored on the devices included 1265 pictures and 1158 videos classified as category 1.

He said the material depicted pre-pubescent children aged under 13.

He said detail in the facts on some of the images set out their gravity with depictions that were "horrific" involving very young children.

"Every child depicted is a victim," he said.

"This (accessing child pornography) creates a market."

Judge Horneman-Wren said Arriagada had been in the army, been employed as a prison guard, and was now a personal trainer who since his arrest had ceased using steroids.

"He said at the time he was going through a relationship breakdown," he said.

"Not an explanation or an excuse to access such awful child abuse material."

However, he noted that in references people do speak well of Arriagada.

"The community denounces such crimes. The most vulnerable community being exploited in such a horrible way," he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced Arriagada to 12-months jail to be served by way of an Intensive Corrections Order, saying it was an onerous order that involves a minimum of two weekly visits with corrective services officers.

It would require him to do programs and counselling and, at times when directed to enter residential facilities for up to seven days.