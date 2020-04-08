GRAPHIC VIDEO: QLD cops shoot dead human fireball

DRAMATIC footage has emerged of the moment police shot a man after he set himself on fire and ran at officers at a McDonald's car park in Brisbane's south.

The footage captures the moment police fired less-lethal rounds at the man before they were forced to shoot him with their Glock pistols.

Screaming can be heard in the footage as the man - who appears as a fireball - runs at multiple police officers.

The Courier-Mail has been told police were called to the Wynne St, Sunnybank Hills house at 9pm over a domestic violence incident. Her children are understood to have called triple-0.

The 43-year-old man had covered the woman at the house in fuel before fleeing the home.

The moment police are forced to shoot dead a man who set himself on fire at Sunnybank Hills. Photo: Supplied

He was found an hour later, at 10pm, in the carpark of McDonald's on McCullough St, where he then poured more petrol on himself in the car, lit himself on fire, got out of the car and ran at police.

Officers tried firing less-lethal rounds at the man but had to use their firearms to shoot him in the chest as he came within metres of them.

Police extinguished the man and rendered first aid immediately but he died a short time later.

A crime scene has been declared as an investigation by the Ethical Standards Command continues on behalf of the Coroner.

The shockingly violent incident comes just two months after the Camp Hill horror when mum-of-three Hannah Clarke was doused in petrol and set on fire by her estranged ex Rowan Baxter.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said police attempted to negotiate with the man, who remained inside his parked vehicle when he was first found at the McDonald's carpark.

"During the course of those negotiations, we will allege the man set himself alight," Det Supt Fleming said.

"The man came from his vehicle, we will allege he then ran at police and unfortunately it was necessary for a police officer to discharge his firearm at the man who was burning at the time as he ran at police."

Police made attempts to save the man, who died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said all police acted bravely.

"The Queensland Police Union fully supports the actions of all police involved and we are supporting all police involved," he said.

"I attended this incident and we are just lucky we don't have seriously injured police or members of the public and I know the actions of police ensured that no other person was injured or worse.

Superintendent Tony Fleming said police had tried to negotiate with the man. File picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

"Obviously there were various actions taken by the deceased that will be examined by the Coroner so I am limited in what I can say however I can say all police acted in a highly professional and restrained manner and were left with no option than what occurred.

"As we enter into further lockdown and isolation measures to keep the entire community safe, I know that mental health issues and domestic violence may very well become more prevalent," he said.

"Now more than ever those people who have family members with extreme mental health issues, or are not coping with the current situations in their lives, need to ensure that they are getting the care they need."

The investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission

