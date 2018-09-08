Grassroots action, not spills the way to progress Noosa

NOT ON: Party politics is not what Noosa Council is looking for.

NOT ON: Party politics is not what Noosa Council is looking for. Peter Gardiner

THE recent leadership upheavals in Canberra had the nation collectively shaking its head in disbelief.

John Howard famously called the Liberal Party a "broad church”, suggesting that the various ideological factions could cohabit harmoniously.

Clearly that is not the case, and nor does it hold true for Labor when they are in power.

Both parties are factionalised, it's just that the factions are more formally acknowledged in the Labor Party.

The ideological rift inside the conservative parties is particularly focused around climate change.

The absurdity is that the climate change deniers in the Coalition have been left far behind by the nation's business leaders.

Whether it's the Business Council of Australia, or even the Minerals Council of Australia, the collective voice of big business is that human induced climate change is real and needs to be addressed.

Indeed, the Minerals Council's policy begins with the sentence:

"The minerals industry acknowledges that sustained global action is required to reduce the risks of human-induced climate change.”

Thankfully, down here at the grassroots level of local government, we can avoid factional self-interest and get on with the job of supporting our community.

With Noosa's record low unemployment level at 4.5 per cent compared with the state's six per cent, the local tourism sector is bubbling merrily away, and increasing numbers of small businesses are choosing Noosa as their home base.

Meanwhile, council is kicking some big goals in the environmental, economic and social arenas.

We councillors can apply ourselves to what actually matters without having to appease any factions.

Arguably, there is far greater policy agreement among Noosa's independent councillors than can be witnessed in the ranks of either the LNP or Labor.

While we might have a few minor disagreements over relatively peripheral issues, on the whole Noosa councillors are simpatico about protecting the elements that both define Noosa and underpin resident amenity and lifestyle.

And when it comes to the big picture, we can take concerted and positive action on important matters like climate change without the factionalism that bedevils the mainstream parties.

It would be a sad day if party politics ever crept into local government here in Noosa.