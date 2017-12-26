Gray's second life is full of intrigue

LOCAL author Gray Bickley has spoken movingly of his new-found lust for life following a double lung transplant 13 years ago.

Gray, 73, who lives in Peregian Springs, was speaking at the launch of his new novel Contained, a racy crime-thriller set in Brisbane and on the Sunshine Coast.

He told his audience that the book's publication "defined the next chapter in a life I almost didn't have,” explaining how, in 2004, he was told he had only six weeks to live.

His pulmonary fibrosis disease had reached the critical stage and he needed immediate surgery.

"Luckily, a donor was found and I was rushed to the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane. I was 59 when I was given this gift of life and I promised myself I was going to try and make every moment mean something.”

And make every moment count has been his mantra ever since, establishing himself in those 13 years as an acclaimed photographer, published short-story writer, poet and artist.

He has contributed to two collections of short stories by the Noosa Writers group, of which he has been an active member for the past six years, and has already started writing his second book, Vanished.

"I'm very grateful for the 13 years I have been given so far,” Gray said.

"I think it's fair to say that I wrote this book because I wanted to leave something behind that someone can pick up on the ether in 50 years' time.”

The launch, however, was the book event that almost wasn't. With only hours to go before he was due on stage, the books still had not arrived from the printers.

They had been delivered to the wrong address.

"Luckily the address they delivered them to was that of one of my fellow Noosa Writers authors, David Erskine,” Gray said.

"David rushed the books round to me with little more than an hour to spare.”

Contained is available in most local bookshops for $24.95 or at grayham.bickley @gmail.com.

Peter Mason