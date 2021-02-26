Great conditions make for big weekend of fishing

Gun Young Angler Oska Polla-mounter nailed this Spanish on a jig fishing up North in a recent comp. Picture: Scott Hillier

The forecast is fantastic for the weekend with light to moderate winds expected and a really good run in the tide thanks to the full moon.

So, all forms of fishing will be on the table but when planning any of your trips be sure to take the big tides into account.

Species on the move.

The big tides will fire up both inshore and offshore species.

Offshore and it’s still about the tuna, mackerel and cobia with a few nice grassy sweetlip and parrot.

In the rivers and creeks the whiting and flathead are the big movers along with some cracking mangrove jack.

Targeting Pelagics

Tip will be to get out early, track down some birds and bait.

Then work these areas with slugs, placcys and trolling lures.

The lipper and parrot will feed during the run in tide then bite well around the top of the tide with whole pilchards, squid and strip bait on a light running ball sinker.

Whiting love a feed of live yabbies or worms with small soft plastics around the 5 inch range doing best on the flathead.

Spots

Old Woman Island, Coolum and Yaroomba reefs along with eight and 12 Mile at Caloundra.

Back in the rivers, good spots will be Picnic Point, Goat Island, Bli Bli, Noosa Mouth and Pumicestone Passage.