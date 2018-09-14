Great minds think alike at workshop

YOUTH WORK SOLUTIONS: Minister Kate Jones tries out an electric bicycle with MP Sandy Bolton at Sunshine Beach, following the Peregian Beach Digital Hub visit.

ELECTRIC bikes may seem to have little prima facie association with tackling youth employment prospects - but it's all about thinking outside the box.

It was quite a collection of lateral thinkers gathered at Peregian Beach's Digital Hub on Tuesday, as they brainstormed ways and means of connecting all the disparate issues facing young people on how to train and prepare for work, how to choose career paths and even how to get there from home - hence the electric bikes - among the myriad other issues that need to be brought together to enhance youth work prospects in Noosa.

Local MP Sandy Bolton was keen to showcase the steps Noosa was taking towards innovative employment solutions Noosa-style and who better to absorb that effort than Innovation and Tourism Industry Minister Kate Jones, who spent the afternoon discussing theideas with the intellectual luminaries who gathered to work through the issues.

And, importantly, to act upon them, not necessarily in traditional ways.

"This pilot is about the process of designing solutions and delivering on them,” Ms Bolton said.

"We've brought together nearly 30 of our critical thinkers.

"I am honoured to have so many game-changers from Noosa and the wider region come together and give of their time and knowledge to utilise this process to help us solve a critical issue: ensuring our youth have clear pathways and future job and career prospects in our major and emerging industries.

"The ensuing actions will provide a working template for Noosa to tackle other issues - as well as the opportunity to refine the process along the way.”

Ms Bolton said it was "not just having a talk fest”.

"It's taking those ideas and actually doing things ... to develop solutions rather than Band-Aids,” she said.

Ms Jones said the Sunshine Coast was becoming a "hotspot in the number of new businesses and entrepreneurs that are popping up across Queensland”.

"Queensland has overtaken NSW as being a home to more entrepreneurs than anywhere else in the country outside Melbourne,” she said.