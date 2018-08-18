Menu
BUY UP: Tewantin Community Kindergarten is selling tickets for a Father's Day raffle next week.
Great prizes for dads

by Caitlin Zerafa
18th Aug 2018 7:30 AM

TEWANTIN Community Kindergarten will hold a Father's Day raffle next week to raise money for their centre, and some great prizes are up for grabs.

Committee member Ben Petro said the money will go straight back into the kindergarten.

"We're raising funds for a much-needed upgrade to the kids' playground,” Mr Petro said.

"TCK is a community- based kindergarten, and all funds come through our fundraising efforts.”

There are more than 20 prizes to be won, each valued at more than $100.

Perfect for Father's Day coming up, there is something every dad is sure to love, including a pair of Rayban sunglasses, O Boat Hire, sport vouchers, tool kits, car packs, food vouchers and much more.

Tickets will be sold at the following locations:

  • Monday, August 20 in Tewantin's town centre
  • Tuesday, August 21 at Noosa Leisure Centre from 9-11am
  • Wednesday, August 22 at Noosa Civic from 9-11am
  • Sunday, August 26 at Bunnings Warehouse Noosa

Tickets are $3 or two for $5. The winner will be drawn on Monday, August 27.

For more information, visit the kindergarten's Facebook page.

fathers day raffle tewantin community kindy
Noosa News

