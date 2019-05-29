Great Walk to get greater

THERE exists a Cooloola Great Walk - but in months to come, work will start to make it an even greater eco-tourism experience, with help from the State Government.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones announced three candidates - CABN, Tourism Noosa and World Expeditions - as the finalists vying for the chance to create the high-quality, glamping-opportunity, eco-tourism endeavour, through developing all or part of the existing walk to cater for walking campers through the huge pristine region.

It also offers an opportunity for traditional owners the Kabi Kabi first nations people, to participate in educating visitors to the region, its history and abundance.

Ms Jones said a decision on who wins the prize will be known in five months' time.

"We expect the three finalists will now have three months to pull together for what will be a 3-5 day walk,'' she said.

"All out research shows international visitors are looking for something unique. This is the oldest civilisation in the world.

"There will be eco-cabins - they will sleep in [the] national park. We've seen it work in Tasmania.

"We expect this to be a very high-class new edition to the Noosa tourism experience. People are paying $500-$800 a night in Tasmania for world-class tourism walks.

"People come to Queensland for its natural beauty and we know eco and adventure tourists stay longer and spend more money when they visit. That's why it makes sense for us to invest in eco-tourism.

"This is about the state working with the private sector, traditional owners and local councils to further protect and promote our world-class parks and new eco-tourism opportunities,” Ms Jones said.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said it "aligns with the aspirations of the Noosa community for visitors who enjoy unique nature-based experiences”.

"The walk is an opportunity to share what we already know. Noosa is a magical destination for those who want to get back in touch with self, and with the landscape,” she said.

Brian Warner of the Kabi Kabi First Nations people said it was "an amazing opportunity”.

"For us, it provides a sharing of connection to country. not just with domestic but international tourism - but also our schools,” Mr Warner said.

"If we're able to share that connection to country, they'll be able to take something back.”

Mayor Tony Wellington said it offers "a style of tourism Noosa previously had not been able to offer visitors, that is a top-end real eco-tourism opportunity to get down and into the Noosa environment, not just from tour guides but traditional owners”.

The length and breadth of the proposal would be down to the applicants, the mayor said.

"We understand they are looking to begin on Noosa North Shore with a walk into Cooloola, but maybe just a walk to the Sand Blow then a walk back on the western side of the river; there are a number of different opportunities here.

"There's a wide range of eco systems between North Shore, the Sand Blow and the river system, remembering the Cooloola region is the largest vegetated sand mass on the planet together with Fraser Island and that it offers a very wide range including sclerophyll to deep rainforest along with the wetlands.

"There are so many vegetative landscapes and walks in one area,” Mayor Wellington said.