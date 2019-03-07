Great walking in Noosa hinterland

A CHANCE to see Noosa's great outdoors in all its glory with bands of like-minded trekkers is one hot ticket in town.

Even though the Great Noosa Trail Walk will not unwind at its own unhurried pace until the Queen's Birthday weekend on October 5 to 7, more than 50 per cent of the tickets have been sold.

The three-day event restricts the scenic hike through the beautiful Noosa Hinterland to just 150 walkers and volunteer guides.

An event spokeswoman said: "Participants experience some of the very best of Noosa Hinterland's nature, culture and communities.

"The series of Noosa Trails that have been chosen traverse Cooroy, Pomona, Cooran and Kin Kin through farmlands, natural forests and atop spectacular lookouts.

"Walkers undertake the walk at their own pace with time to enjoy the landscape, local cafes, antique shops and attractions encountered en route.”

She said a reasonable level of walking fitness is required "but this is not a race, plenty of time is allowed to complete each day's walk”.

"Trail guides on the route provide assistance and information about the history and landscape.''

The Great Noosa Trail Walk will be co-presented in 2019 by the Cooroy Future Group and the National Trust of Australia (Queensland).

As well as guides, the Great Noosa Trail Walk offers a shuttle service that transports luggage and camping gear to each evening's campsite, freeing up walkers so they can really enjoy their time.

Tickets for the three-day walk are $249 under the early bird offer which ends on March 31. The fee includes camping fees and some meals as well as luggage transportation and a one-year complimentary, introductory National Trust membership which entitles you to access to more than 800 National Trust properties.

