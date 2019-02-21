Great weekend to adopt

Alex the dog is looking for a new home.

Alex the dog is looking for a new home. Contributed

IF YOU are looking to adopt a pet and give it a fur-ever home then this is the perfect chance.

RSPCA is on a mission to "clear the shelters” this weekend and have reduced adoption fees to $29. The goal to rehome as many animals as possible.

Noosa shelter manager Nicole Cleary said they have a number of animals waiting to be homed.

"This weekend we are hoping to clear the Noosa centre,” Ms Cleary said.

"Our cattery is full of loving family cats and happy cute kittens.

"Shelley the cat has been in the shelter for nearly a year, 321 days.”

Ms Cleary said there are no no small dogs or puppies but some loving and gentle dogs looking to be rehomed, including Alex the dog who has been in care for two years.

"We have approximately 10 dogs.

"People are welcome to come and visit and adopt.”

The sale will run across three days.

Last year, a record-breaking 2,792 animals found homes across the country in the RSPCA's most successful adoption promotion to date.

"We always encourage people to adopt,” RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"Not only are you getting an animal that has been desexed and microchipped, you're also giving that animal a second chance.”

Though adoption fees will be drastically reduced, normal adoption procedures will apply to ensure each animal is matched with the right family. This includes desexing, microchipping, vaccinations, veterinary checks, behavioural assessments and one-on-ones with prospective adoptive parents.

Mr Beatty said potential pet owners should also consider the cost of treating and caring for an animal.

Noosa RSPCA is located on the corner of Eumundi Noosa Road and Hollett Road and is open from 10am-5pm.

Visit RSPCA's Noosa website or www.adoptapet.com.au to view all the animals available for adoption.