Greek food Gods descend on Noosa River

MEET THE TEAM: Yanis Kotrotsios, Shane Delamont and Carlos and Flavia Vanselow are the faces behind Noosa's newest Greek restaurant Santorini.

MEET THE TEAM: Yanis Kotrotsios, Shane Delamont and Carlos and Flavia Vanselow are the faces behind Noosa's newest Greek restaurant Santorini. Caitlin Zerafa

A SLICE of Greece will call Noosa River home with new restaurant Santoni soon to open their doors.

Opening where Sirocco Restaurant was, owner Carlos Vanselow said he wanted to bring life to the space after taking over the existing restaurant in September last year.

"We did a study around and realised Noosa was missing Greek food,” Mr Vanselow said.

"Putting all this together we decided to change it [Sirocco] to Greek.”

Mr Vanselow said they hope it will be an authentic Greek experience.

"We will have traditional Greek favourites and we will have a Greek chef.”

Business partner Yanis Kotrotsios's has 35 years of family experience in Greek restaurants.

"Everything here will be traditional. Greek food is simple and full of taste.”

Santorini will open for lunch and dinner daily and will serve breakfast from 7:30am on weekends.

"There will be a Greek inspired breakfast menu.”

Included will be pistachio and pomegranate granola, moussaka, breakfast souvlaki and a big fat Greek breakfast. See what they did there?

"We will also serve Greek wine and desserts,” Mr Vanselow said.

The decor will be white and blue and the view of Noosa River could have you thinking you were in Santorini.

Santorini opens on February 1. For bookings visit their Facebook page or website.

Caitlin Zerafa