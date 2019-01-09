Green fringe is removed from new community house in Peregian

ABOVE: The original artist's impression of the turf-inspired design and the revamped view of the new Peregian Community House.

ABOVE: The original artist's impression of the turf-inspired design and the revamped view of the new Peregian Community House. Contributed

PEREGIAN Beach's new community house near the tennis club courts will lose a little of its green tinge with council agreeing to removal of an associated earth ramp and roof terrace.

The Rufous St development to be built by council has been granted a minor change to the approval as a result of are a result of stakeholder consultation, budgetary considerations and input council's project control group.

The existing community house is making way for the stage two expansion of the successful Peregian Beach Digital Hub with the support of government finding.

A planning report to council said: "The internal layout changes reflect community consultation and provide more functional and useful spaces for the community and raise no planning concerns.

"The built form is quite different to that approved, as the earth ramp and roof terrace were dominant features of the design."

The new design is "articulated, uses aluminium timber-look screening devices, incorporates generous covered outdoor spaces and a split level roof design with high level windows which provide internal natural light and interest to the building".

The amended design "complements the digital hub's design and Peregian Beach village vernacular".

"Although the architectural dominant features of the earth ramp and roof terrace have been removed, importantly, the proposed building provides an interesting, functional and efficient community space which has been designed in consultation with the relevant community stakeholders."