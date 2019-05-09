Green takes top billing

LNP sitting member Llew O'Brien remains the firm favourite to retain the seat of Wide Bay in Saturday week's federal election despite his less than favourable ballot draw.

In a field of seven candidates, Mr O'Brien has drawn fourth spot on the ballot paper.

The Greens' Daniel Bryar has taken "poll” position at the top of the list, followed by Labor's Jason Scanes and the United Australia Party's Andrew Schebella.

Independent candidate Tim Jerome is fifth, followed by Jasmine Smith from Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party. Last on the ballot is Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate, Aaron Vico.

Mr Bryar, a project manager, said the Liberal and Labor parties represented "tax cuts for the rich, sweet deals for their corporate mates and lock-step policies on keeping the camps open, expanding the fossil fuel industry and keeping the status quo where privilege equals power and the poor pay the price”.

He said the Greens would lift the minimum wage to 60 per cent of the median wage, protect penalty rates, raise Newstart by $75 per week and give workers the right to secure employment.

Ms Smith is a delivery driver.

"I joined the party because I believe Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party is the only party putting Australians first,” she said.

"I am a passionate Aussie who has spent my entire life in regional Queensland. As an old-school knockabout, I can relate to people of all ages and backgrounds.

"Some of the key issues facing the Wide Bay that need to be addressed are helping small businesses and the farmers, infrastructure, road congestion, jobs and the health care system.”

Mr Schebella said he was an experienced business owner and manager who had joined the United Australia Party to fight for a fairer distribution of the nation's wealth to the people of Wide Bay.

He said he wanted "end the trickle feed” of funding that had occurred under both Labor and the LNP.

His aim is to "implement a realistic plan for the future that meets growth projections and delivers better outcomes for infrastructure, tourism, education and health”.

Mr Vico is listed at the Australian Electoral Commission website as a tradesman, but the One Nation link to his candidacy does not have a photo, background or contact details other than through the party.

Mr Jerome accused Mr O'Brien of using taxpayer funds to sell his government's re-election chances.

"He talks about a Budget surplus and how well we are doing financially under his government,” the teacher said.

"Every day the debt increases $129 million dollars.

"Are we going to be any better off under Labor? Obviously not, as they are the ones who got us in this big debt to start with.

"I believe the only answer is to have someone in parliament to be a voice to keep these bastards honest,” he said.