Green team starts for resorts sustainable dream

The RACV Noosa Resort staffers are ready for the Eco Checks.

ONE Noosa resort in its desire for service excellence has installed to implement environmentally friendly practices.

RACV Noosa Resort has for some time rented out its Nissan Leaf electric car to guests and now has graduated with “flying colours” 14 staff members through Tourism Noosa’s Eco Check 2.0 online training program.

The enviro-savvy staffers will spread their sustainable work practices through the front office, housekeeping, maintenance, kitchen, food and beverage, day spa and administration.

The resort has already achieved great results from small initiatives such as removing single-use packaging to larger ideas such as replacing 5000 lights with LEDs and installing web-enabled airconditioning thermostats in apartments to reduce energy use.

“You only know what you know,” resort manager Darren McClenaghan said.

“There are many people and businesses that want to behave more sustainably but just don’t know where to start.

“Tourism Noosa’s Eco Check is an awesome program to grow awareness and capability that enables us to grow our businesses in a sustainable way and save money at the same time.”

“Part of being a sustainable business that leaves the planet as you found it is having a sustainable staff culture.

“The Green Team are our sustainability champions that help get buy-in from staff as well as provide an opportunity to come up with and implement more environmentally friendly initiatives.

“It has to be a team effort to be successful.”

If you would like to book a private Noosa Eco Check training session for you and your staff, email Tourism Noosa industry development and sustainability executive Isa Grube at isa@tourismnoosa.com.au or phone 4430 5009.