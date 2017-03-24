29°
Greener roads are hitting right tone

24th Mar 2017 7:21 AM
RIGHT TONE: The Noosa Council road upgrades are powered by reused printer cartridges and recycled asphalt.
RIGHT TONE: The Noosa Council road upgrades are powered by reused printer cartridges and recycled asphalt.

THE region's residents should like the new tone of the shire's council roads as more than one million printer cartridges are diverted from landfill to help make Noosa Asphalt.

The council is partnering with contractor Downer to use high performance road resurfacing products made out of printer toner cartridges and old car tyres in combination with bitumen. Council's civil operations manager Allan Hull said Noosa Asphalt is also better for the environment as it is manufactured at a lower temperature than conventional asphalt.

"It's a warm mix, not a hot mix.”

Mr Hull said this year's road resealing program will reclaim thousands of tonnes of old asphalt. As well as reducing the amount of waste bound for landfill, Noosa Asphalt's benefits include lower carbon emissions.

"Whereas similar road surfaces incorporate one or two sustainable technologies, such as the use of one recycled material or the use of lower-temperature manufacturing, Noosa Asphalt incorporates several,” Mr Hull said.

"That makes it a significant innovation in road construction. With this product Noosa is raising the bar.”

Mayor Tony Wellington said councillors were keen "to get on board” the trial.

"This is another example of how council was working hard to reduce its overall impact on the environment.”

