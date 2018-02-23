Greener waste in these doggie bags

RIPPER: Cr Joe Jurisevic is delighted that compostable dog waste bags now available as Noosa set to go plastic bag free.

DECOMPOSING doggie waste bags, made of vegetable fats, oils and corn starch, are proving a hit with local dog owners.

Noosa Council is one of the first Queensland councils to make the switch.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic says the change to the new product will keep thousands of plastic bags out of the waste stream annually.

"Too many plastic bags end up in landfill, not to mention parks, gardens and waterways where they can have a devastating impact, particularly on marine life.

"Even degradable plastic bags still leave plastic particles in the environment as they break down.”

He said making the switch to the compostable bags was an important part of council's commitment to reducing environmental hazards and excess waste.

"As council is serious about reducing plastic bag waste we're pleased to be one of the first councils in Queensland to make the switch to compostable bags,” Cr Jurisevic said.

Council local laws manager Phil Amson said the response to the new product had been positive.

"The new bags are fully compostable and simply decompose in the environment,” he said.

Visit council's website www.noosa.qld.gov.au/ dog-ownership.