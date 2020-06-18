Digital art for the tele

Digital art for the tele

The Greens have voted against a motion condemning calls to defund essential police forces in Australia.

Coalition Senators Matt Canavan, Perrin Davey, Jim Molan and Dean Smith co-sponsored a motion in the Senate on Thursday recognising the "hard work, dedication and sacrifice" of the more than 80,000 state and federal police officers in Australia.

The motion condemned "those calling for the defunding of our essential police forces" including NSW Greens Legislative Councillor David Shoebridge.

Jim Molan was a co-sponsor of the motion. Picture Kym Smith



It also recognised that in 2018-19 more than 9,000 police officers were injured in the line of duty throughout Australia, which was "more than one officer every hour".

The motion passed 52 to 8 with only The Greens voting against.

Greens Senator Nick McKim. Picture: Tracey Nearmy

Greens Senator Nick McKim said defunding police was about "justice reinvestment".

"The calls to defund the police is actually a call for increased funding into social supports," he said.

"Things like housing, things like education, things like child care, things that are genuine public goods."

Originally published as Greens back defunding police as motion passes