26°
News

Greens candidate now lying low in Noosa

Peter Gardiner | 2nd May 2017 5:36 AM
Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER going hammer and tongs at the sitting member for Noosa Glen Elmes for month after month, the Greens candidate Joe Shlegeris is now on almost silent running.

Mr Shlegeris, who has been relentless in his pursuit of this seat by splashing out on weekly paid columns and public criticisms, has recently been conspicuous by his absences in the local media.

Those columns have stopped as have the media releases.

And despite the links to his online campaign website and Facebook no longer available, the once high profile sustainable energy campaigner insists he is still in the race for Noosa.

When contacted by the Noosa News he quipped that the strategy was to "just keep people guessing”.

When he was asked on Thursday if he had pulled back he said "yeah”.

"The election now looks like it's a very long way off,” Mr Shlegeris said.

"I went into it quite hard, quite convinced that it was going to be in September last year.

"Now things are lining up to make it look like it's going to go a really long way (until the poll).”

He said it was "good to see” that people had noticed his online campaign sites were down.

Mr Shlegeris has already had one highly effective attempt to win Noosa for the Greens at the last state election, taking a large chunk out of Mr Elmes's sitting margin.

He out-polled Labor in 2015 to gain more than 21.3% of the primary vote to Mr Elmes' 48.6%. After preferences Mr Elmes retained the seat with 58.6% and Mr Shlegeris sat on a very challenging 41.4%.

Noosa Greens convenor Steve Haines confirmed that it was a case of "conserving our resources” and said "definitely” Noosa could fall to his party next election.

"We just need to make sure that we're sufficiently resourced through to then,” he said.

"The indications are now that it won't be until the end of the year or even March next year. We're the opposition when it comes to Noosa and the actual number of votes that need to shift is not a huge amount.”

Mr Haines said the Greens were in a position to win Noosa and "we need to make sure that we use our resources accordingly to get the most benefit from them, particularly financial resources”.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Greens candidate now lying low in Noosa

Greens candidate now lying low in Noosa

Greens candidate goes quiet in race for Noosa

You can help when you see the Red Shield

Major Warren Parkinson.

Annual fundraiser is coming up this month for crisis support service

Noosa artists create pieces in harmony

IMPRESSIVE ART: Creating in Harmony opens Friday, May 5.

Creating in Harmony exhibition of arts and crafts to open in Noosa

Ashes buried in pot stolen after Tewantin garage sale

STOLEN: A red Mr Lincoln Rose potted with the buried ashes of a woman's husband has been stolen following a weekend garage sale.

Rose and husband's ashes stolen from garage sale

Local Partners

Greens candidate now lying low in Noosa

Greens candidate goes quiet in race for Noosa

Classic bid to restart ill hearts in Noosa

CLASSIC: The Noosa Beach Classic Car Club's Jack Connolly with Lis Blake and Member for Noosa Glen Elmes with the newly supplied defibrillator.

Take heart in Heart Week

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

A double win for Noosa kayaker

Dual glory for Noosa kayaker

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

Singer Ed Sheeran.

He has beaten ABBA to become longest-running No.1 in Aussie history.

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

Tewantin pilot wins The Biggest Loser: Transformed

Lynton Della Rosa pictured after his Biggest Loser transformation.

LYNTON Dalla Rosa takes home $100,000 for amazing transformation.

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

Cotton Tree at your fingertips - Ocean views, sea breezes and location, location and location!

9/14 Melrose Parade, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This 2 bedroom unit has it all. Private rooftop garden and balcony with ocean and hinterland views, desirable location and low body corporate fees, what a rare...

Country Lane Make Me Home- One Acre Building Block Opportunity

21 Hamilton Road, West Woombye 4559

Residential Land 0 0 Forthcoming...

I cant believe this is still available!!! One Acre Ready now for you. One acre on a semi developed building pad. Build your dream home here and harvest the...

So Quiet - Yet in the Heart of Buderim Village

5/8 Ballinger Crescent, Buderim 4556

Apartment 3 2 2 $835,000

Located in the heart of Buderim Village, this stunning site is out of the hustle and bustle of noise and traffic. Without a doubt, this is the best location for...

YOUR DREAM EXECUTIVE WATERFRONT HOME IS A REALITY!

42 Reflection Crescent, Birtinya 4575

House 4 2 2 $1,025,000

Act now to secure this Trevor Reitsma architecturally designed executive waterfront residence that has the "WOW" factor we're all looking for! Brand-new with...

Idyllic Rainforest Retreat

100 Wappa Falls Road, Yandina 4561

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

If you value privacy, adore nature, and appreciate a home that exudes its own individual warmth and charm, then you will be enchanted by this truly magical...

Price Reduced- Low Set Near River.

26/9 Maroochy Waters Drive, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 2 1 $364,000

This low set villa is ideally positioned for living convenience, seconds to doctors, chemist, physio, dental, IGA, coffee shop, hairdresser, takeaway, boutique...

Central Convenience, Super Value!

120 Wrigley Street, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

In the heart of Maroochydore, this home is as central as it gets and you can walk virtually everywhere from here, even to Alexandra Headland's patrolled beach! ...

Next to Grammar, Available In 4 Weeks!

8 Heritage Place, Mons 4556

House 4 3 2 $975,000

Why go through the stress of building when you can purchase a shiny, brand new executive style home with all the bells and whistles, completed to perfection in...

Privacy, Tranquillity, Convenience

6A Illuka Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 $728,000

This custom designed home tucked away in a quiet Buderim cul-de-sac on a leafy 1668m2 elevated block with delightful forest views and glimpses of Moreton Island...

Big Block, Big Home, Big Shed!

40 Mountain Ash Drive, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 3 Buyers From Mid...

This gracious family home on a beautiful 806m2 corner block with dual street access, has attractive external appeal with a timeless Federation style design which...

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Striking design, quality build

Love the lifestyle of Noosa riverfront penthouse apartment

Retirement living alternative

Noosa hinterland development perfect for downsizers

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!