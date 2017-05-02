Greens candidate now lying low in Noosa

AFTER going hammer and tongs at the sitting member for Noosa Glen Elmes for month after month, the Greens candidate Joe Shlegeris is now on almost silent running.

Mr Shlegeris, who has been relentless in his pursuit of this seat by splashing out on weekly paid columns and public criticisms, has recently been conspicuous by his absences in the local media.

Those columns have stopped as have the media releases.

And despite the links to his online campaign website and Facebook no longer available, the once high profile sustainable energy campaigner insists he is still in the race for Noosa.

When contacted by the Noosa News he quipped that the strategy was to "just keep people guessing”.

When he was asked on Thursday if he had pulled back he said "yeah”.

"The election now looks like it's a very long way off,” Mr Shlegeris said.

"I went into it quite hard, quite convinced that it was going to be in September last year.

"Now things are lining up to make it look like it's going to go a really long way (until the poll).”

He said it was "good to see” that people had noticed his online campaign sites were down.

Mr Shlegeris has already had one highly effective attempt to win Noosa for the Greens at the last state election, taking a large chunk out of Mr Elmes's sitting margin.

He out-polled Labor in 2015 to gain more than 21.3% of the primary vote to Mr Elmes' 48.6%. After preferences Mr Elmes retained the seat with 58.6% and Mr Shlegeris sat on a very challenging 41.4%.

Noosa Greens convenor Steve Haines confirmed that it was a case of "conserving our resources” and said "definitely” Noosa could fall to his party next election.

"We just need to make sure that we're sufficiently resourced through to then,” he said.

"The indications are now that it won't be until the end of the year or even March next year. We're the opposition when it comes to Noosa and the actual number of votes that need to shift is not a huge amount.”

Mr Haines said the Greens were in a position to win Noosa and "we need to make sure that we use our resources accordingly to get the most benefit from them, particularly financial resources”.