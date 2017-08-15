Greens' culture concerns

FORMER Nicklin Greens candidate Aaron White has lashed out at the party from which he has stood down, describing "appalling reprisals” he received as he attempted to ensure the party's Noosa branch followed due process.

Mr White said he felt the "culture” of the Noosa branch of The Greens had made it impossible for him to remain associated.

"I was cornered between the rules of the party and being able to speak publicly,” he said.

"It's fair enough - parties need rules - but my integrity was being compromised.”

Mr White said the only way to get the truth out was to leave the party.

"I have suffered appalling reprisals for attempting to ensure the branch follows process,” he said.

"A number of branch members blame me for problems within the branch, however it is patently clear I am not guilty of breaking the rules.

"I had hoped The Greens were better than this.”

Mr White said he had put a lot of time and effort into the party.

"I spent more than $8000 of my own money on the council election campaign (for The Greens),” he said.

"On the flip side, I have learned a lot from it and got a lot of support from many people.

"I don't want to damage the party; they're trying to do the right thing.

"But there's a lot of conflict in the Queensland Greens at present, with changes to rules.”

Mr White said he would meanwhile continue with his involvement as vice-president of Noosa Residents and Ratepayers Association, also his board position on the Noosa Biosphere.

Calls to fellow former Greens candidate Joe Shlegeris and branch convenor Steve Haines for comment went unanswered.