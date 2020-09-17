Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Greens’ free-for-all if they win balance of power

by Jack McKay
17th Sep 2020 7:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Public transport would be free for all in Queensland under a new proposal the Greens will push for if they clinch the balance of power at next month's state election.

The minor party will today unveil a plan worth hundreds of millions of dollars to abolish public transport fares across the state, in a move they say will cut congestion and take pressure off families.

Greens state MP Michael Berkman said it would provide a massive economic stimulus at a time when Queensland's economy desperately needed it.

"Right now it costs more for a family to travel (on public transport) into the City than it does to drive, and that's driving massive increases in traffic congestion," he said.

"Public transport is an essential service that everyone should be able to access, regardless of their ability to pay."

 

Greens state MP Michael Berkman
Greens state MP Michael Berkman

 

The party says it would pay for the plan by scrapping the southeast public transport network's new ticketing system and reducing spending on road-widening projects as well as cutting costs associated with fare evasion.

They would also slap a levy on property developers to fund the plan.

The Greens have also backed in plans to link the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Toowoomba with fast rail, saying it would significantly reduce congestion on the M1.

"Based on figures released by the South East Queensland Council of Mayors, fast rail could halve travel times between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, and Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast," Mr Berkman said.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Greens' free-for-all if they win balance of power

More Stories

greens politics qld election 2020 state election

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Suffocating’ loss: Fifi’s tribute to her little girl’s big sister

        Premium Content ‘Suffocating’ loss: Fifi’s tribute to her little girl’s big...

        News Fifi Box has broken her silence after the death of Jaimi Kenny, who was the half-sister of the radio identity’s young daughter and a ‘beautiful, loving friend’.

        Brave Jimmy, 7, helps children with hearing loss

        Premium Content Brave Jimmy, 7, helps children with hearing loss

        News Jimmy was born deaf; endured 100 medical appointments before his first birthday;...

        EXPOSED: Identities of 10 Sunshine Coast drug dealers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Identities of 10 Sunshine Coast drug dealers

        Crime Here are ten Coast drug dealers to go through court this year

        Dog owner barking mad at Noosa’s lack of patrols

        Premium Content Dog owner barking mad at Noosa’s lack of patrols

        News A dog owner has called on the council to beef up patrols and introduce $1000...