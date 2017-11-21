Greens to ban big end cash

GREENS candidate for Noosa Phillip Jenkins believes that corporate political donations should be outlawed and ruled illegal.

"We have to get this banned - that's cash for access and corporate donations.

"How can we get fair representation?

"The average person cannot possibly benefit from a system in which companies and industry groups buy influence with government via donations to political parties.

"Such donations can only have a corrupting influence."

Mr Jenkin's posters declare Labor has accepted $3.5 million in corporate funding, while the LNP has taken $6.3 million compared to zero dollars to the Greens.

"If you go along to a $1000-a-plate fund raising dinner, the candidate and the party which get your money are going to have a lot more time to listen to you than to an ordinary voter,” Mr Jenkins said.

"I think most people understand just how wrong this is.

"Imagine how much attention you get for hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars.

"I call for a complete ban on corporate political contributions and a complete ban on cash-for-access payments."

Mr Jenkins said the public funding of parties determined by the number of primary votes attained over a certain percentage, should be expanded on to eliminate paid influence over compliant parties once they are in government.